Marie Kondo Shows Us How To Fold Everything (Yes, Even A Fitted Sheet)

In an effort to see if Refinery29 could stump the reigning queen of folding, we brought her the items that most often leave us scratching our heads before stuffing them artlessly into drawers, a move we know Kondo would most certainly disapprove of. From bras and socks to a fitted sheet, a trendy boilersuit , and even a hot pink PVC jacket , Kondo totally held her own against even the trickiest of items. If you’re looking for a crash course on how to properly store your stuff (whatever you didn’t throw out after binge-watching Tidying Up last weekend, that is), look no further than this tutorial.