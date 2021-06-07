Why Are Male Attitudes Towards Women’s Makeup Still So Troubling?

The cultural pressure for women to diet and make their bodies smaller is well known. It’s a tale as old as the patriarchy, and speaks to a societal demand that women take up less space. Could no-makeup makeup be an extension of this? Fox Weber explains that, in therapy, "the women who come to see me often worry about being ‘too much’ — the men worry about not being enough. Women feel like they have to look pretty but can’t wear too much makeup, they also can’t eat too much. With women, there’s a real fear of excess."