Why Do Men Hate It When Women Wear Heavy Makeup?

It's not difficult to link women's fear that men (and others) might deem our makeup excessive with our ready acceptance of the no-makeup makeup look. Natasha, a 28-year-old software engineer who wears minimal makeup, learned from a young age that men might judge her for her makeup choices. "When I was really young, my older brother used to tell me women are more beautiful with natural makeup. So he said that if I do wear makeup, it needs to be done in a way that men don’t know I’m wearing it," she says. There’s psychology at play here, Fox Weber adds. "It’s so often about being wanted. But we sometimes worry so much about how we are being seen, we struggle to know what we want ourselves." This can manifest as women worrying they are wearing too much makeup, talking too much or coming across as too emotional or opinionated. "It’s paradoxical," she says. "Women feel that by being 'too much', they are inadequate, they are not 'enough'."