Aside from the retro accessory, Zoë's wardrobe it a little more laid back. "I have a lot of good T-Shirts which I got from my dad, and my mum is always passing on cute little things like dresses and shorts," said Zoë'. "She has such cute style and we're both quite tiny, so she’s always giving me things like skirts and vintage sweaters she doesn't wear anymore. There’s actually a little vintage shop near my mum's house in California where you can buy clothes but you can also donate them. A couple of years ago, I stopped there as I was visiting my mum, and I was like, 'I bought all this cute stuff.' She then said, 'That's 85% mine, I donated it.' It was so funny that I went to the same store and coincidentally bought all the same stuff that my mum had donated. I was like, 'Alright, we’re obviously related.'