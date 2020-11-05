Zoë Kravitz is a true multi-hyphenate. From modelling to acting (Zoë is currently filming her part as Catwoman in The Batman, which is coming to screens in 2022), it's safe to say she wears a number of very cool hats. So, of course, it was a no brainer for YSL to secure her as the face of their recent global beauty dynasty, which boasts iconic fragrance, Black Opium, and the shiny new Slim Glow Matte Lipstick collection.
We called Zoë to discuss all things beauty, including her ultra-simple skincare routine and how makeup has changed for her this year.
On her simple, post-quarantine makeup routine
"Makeup has definitely changed a lot for me recently," said Zoë. "I went from doing red carpets and going to events, but now, not so much of that is happening. If I’m having a skin moment, I will use the Touche Eclat High Cover Concealer under my eyes to brighten and even my skin out. I think part of that is just habit, but I’ve realised that I really miss the ritual of getting ready. Now, if I’m going to meet a friend for a walk in the park I think, oh I get to put on a little bit of highlighter, and it’s so exciting. I’m looking forward to when the world opens up again to be able to get ready."
Alongside concealer, Zoë's glowy skin go-to is the Touche Eclat Illuminating Pen, which she applies to high points, such as cheekbones and temples. "A little highlighter adds some dewiness and makes skin look perfect. Then, I use the Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Lipstick in shade 21 or Rouge Paradoxe, which is amazing. I really love the matte look right now. Then, just a little mascara. If I’m going for a colourful lip I will always go for a minimal eye."
On how to pull off her effortlessly cool, grunge beauty look
"The key is to not overthink it," said Zoë. "Lashes and a really nice eyeliner is great." Try the Dessin du Regard Pencil and Blending Tip, which glides on to lids and is easy to smudge out, thanks to the angled blending sponge at the opposite end. "I also love how makeup looks the next day," adds Zoë. "I’ve not slept in my makeup on purpose but I’ve noticed that If I do a smokey eye, the next day – even if I wash my face – I still have liner in the waterline and I’m like, 'I look good!'"
On her easy AM to PM skincare regime...and dealing with bad skin days
"I love using the Pure Shots Night Reboost Serum, which is really great for making your skin look and feel dewy. It makes my skin appear bright in the morning," says Zoë. There are a couple of cult skincare products she can't imagine her routine without, too. "I love the Biologique Recherche P50 Lotion," a leave-on, nightly exfoliator adored by dermatologists, facialists and beauty editors around the globe. "I like Dr. Barbara Sturm's skincare products as well," adds Zoë. "I use her Enzyme Cleanser in the morning and evening, but there's another brand called Retrouve, which also does really great cleansers that I love."
Flawless as her skin may seem, Zoë isn't immune to bad skin days just like the rest of us. "My skin is either great or it’s not. When I’m having a good moment, it’s really clear, then it starts to freak out everywhere. But I think that beauty starts from the inside, so I listen to what my body is telling me. If I've been drinking too much or I haven't been sleeping well, or not drinking enough water, I try and start there. But the High Cover Concealer is amazing for evening things out and covering things up. The All Hours Foundation is also good if you're having a heavy breakout and want some coverage."
On her most prized vintage possession – and inheriting the coolest clothes from her parents
Zoë's wardrobe is bursting with vintage finds, but one item is particularly important to her. "I have a dark green boa, which I don’t wear often, but it's beautiful and sweet and it was my grandmother's – my dad's mum. She gave it to my mother and my mother gave it to me. It's a family thing. I used to wear it a lot when I was younger, and honestly, after quarantine, I might break it out again as I’ll be so excited to leave the house! I think if you’re going to wear a boa, it’s best to do it with something really casual, though, like a little slip dress or a T-Shirt. It's just a playful, fun thing and you can’t overthink it too much. You can't take yourself too seriously if you’re going to rock a boa."
Aside from the retro accessory, Zoë's wardrobe it a little more laid back. "I have a lot of good T-Shirts which I got from my dad, and my mum is always passing on cute little things like dresses and shorts," said Zoë'. "She has such cute style and we're both quite tiny, so she’s always giving me things like skirts and vintage sweaters she doesn't wear anymore. There’s actually a little vintage shop near my mum's house in California where you can buy clothes but you can also donate them. A couple of years ago, I stopped there as I was visiting my mum, and I was like, 'I bought all this cute stuff.' She then said, 'That's 85% mine, I donated it.' It was so funny that I went to the same store and coincidentally bought all the same stuff that my mum had donated. I was like, 'Alright, we’re obviously related.'
Talking of family, Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz also joined the YSL dynasty as the face of the brand's new fragrance, Y Eau de Parfum. "I think it's so cool," said Zoë. "We have both loved the brand so much, both the beauty and the fashion side of things. I love that it has happened in a really organic way. I’m proud of him and his ad is great, I love it. We’re keeping it in the family."
On how she takes care of her new, shorter hairstyle
"It’s pretty simple," said Zoë. "With Black hair, you want to keep it moisturised, so I use coconut oil. But if it gets drier, maybe something thicker, like olive oil. I just try and keep it hydrated. Short hair is somehow even harder than long hair, I think. If you leave it too long, it gets to a very strange length, so I’ve been trying to keep up on keeping it short. I’m not trimming it right now, but I was in quarantine, and it was a really dark experience," she laughed.
On her seriously cool tattoo collection
"I pick my tattoos one at a time," said Zoë. "When I get an idea in my head, I can't stop. While I don't have a favourite, they all have different little meanings and they remind me of certain times in my life. It's funny, because I don't even notice them anymore, as they've been there for so long."
Zoë's go-to tattoo artist is always Dr Woo, based in Los Angeles. "He's a good friend of mine and it's been an incredible thing to watch his career explode," said Zoë. "When I met him he was an assistant for a tattoo artist, and I thought he had great talent, so I just kept going back to him. Then the world discovered him on Instagram! He's incredible at line work but he curates your body as a canvas. When I was younger, I'd go to tattoo artists and they'd never want to give me input about placement or what would look best where. But Dr Woo is so thoughtful and takes into account the whole body and how tattoos move on your bones. He's just such a cool artist. I don’t know what tattoo I'll get next but I'm sure I'll get more soon. I'm too addicted to getting them."
