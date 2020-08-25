The First Look At The Batman Turned Robert Pattinson Skeptics Into Believers

Everyone:— James A (@JamesAnthony213) August 23, 2020
-This new movie about to be depressing
-Cant be better than Joker
-Do we really need another origins movie for Batman?!
-They aren’t going to have any good fight scenes like The Dark Knight.
- Fuck Robert Pattinson
*The Batman Trailer comes out*
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/WxAEBFIlV9
I am here for emo Batman— adam (@AJYoungGun) August 23, 2020
Also Robert Pattinson's chin was made for him to be The Batman pic.twitter.com/Ra9FHmgStX
Robert Pattinson has the Batman physique! He was trolling you all, this man has been working out hardcore!#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/hQXoANtShg— The Battinson🦇🦇🦇 (@BattinsonBatman) August 24, 2020
I remember how everyone was dragging robert pattinson when it was anounced that he'll play batman, but now everyone's praising the movie after the trailer, he can never losepic.twitter.com/SnY5sIZqNQ— fabgrat (fan account) (@fabbgrat) August 23, 2020
batman fandom women who— Marina Watanabe (@marinashutup) August 23, 2020
love
🤝 twilight
robert pattinson in
the batman trailer