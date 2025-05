While we’d rather not think about it, it’s hard to shake the threat of redundancy. Unemployment rates are rising both in the UK and America. It’s at 4.2% in the States , higher than it’s been since November, and 4.4% in the UK which is higher than it was in the same period the year before. Redundancy intentions have increased according to CIPD (an association for human resource professionals), with them being higher than ever before in the last decade. It’s a scary time, there’s no doubt about it. But, we believe that knowing that people have come out the other side of redundancy, or are in it now but are getting by, is just as helpful to know.