I managed to pick up some freelance work and got a Christmas temp job in a local gift shop. Even with all this though, I had to budget every single penny to make sure I could pay for rent and food. I ultimately decided to move out of my London house share when the tenancy was up in February and back in with my parents because I was working so much just to get by and get my bills paid, that I'd had hardly any time left over to actually apply for jobs and I had no way of guaranteeing I was going to be able to keep paying it.