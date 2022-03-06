Another New Streaming Service Is Coming To The UK (& It’s Packed With Teen Dramas)

According to a press release, ITVX will have "exclusive new series launching online every week", "an ever-changing library of blockbuster movies" and "thousands of box sets". It has already secured the UK premiere of The Sex Lives of College Girls, the hit US comedy-drama series created by Mindy Kaling.
Another ITVX exclusive will be US sports drama All American, which is now onto its fourth season. The upcoming TV adaptation of Sara Collins' bestselling gothic novel The Confessions of Frannie Langton will stream first on ITVX as well.
Also lined up for its content library: box sets of classic teen series including The OC, One Tree Hill, Supernatural, The 100 and Veronica Mars. Past seasons of British Love Island will be available to stream, too.
On top of this, ITVX will have several themed channels including "true crime" and "90s favourites". Given that some streaming services are pretty fiddly to navigate, this definitely sounds like a helpful feature.
Interestingly, ITVX will be the first UK streaming service to offer both free and "premium" options. You can either choose to watch content for free with adverts, or pay for a monthly subscription to get rid of the ads. The subscription price has yet to be announced, however.
When it launches later this year, ITVX will replace ITV's existing streaming service, ITV Hub. According to the channel, ITVX will have more than three times as much content: 15,000 hours compared to 4,000 hours.
“Viewing habits are changing rapidly and ITV has exciting plans which we are announcing today to really scale up our streaming ambitions, offering viewers a service with more fresh, free content dropping every week than anywhere else," said the channel's Managing Director, Kevin Lygo.