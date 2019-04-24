It changes all the time but at the moment I would desperately press upon anyone I came across Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin. I’ve always read his nonfiction and I was actually always a bit apprehensive about reading his novels because I thought they’d be too message-heavy but Giovanni’s Room is a perfect, self-contained, beautiful love story. It’s one of the best love stories I’ve ever read, albeit a tragic one, but maybe tragic love stories are the best love stories? I’d also recommend absolutely anything by Margaret Atwood, I couldn’t pick one. And then, to round out the list, probably Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God, which I have a sort of strange relationship with because I think I like it less as an adult than I did when I first read it as a teenager. But I still feel strongly enough about it and her to recommend it. Can I have Beloved by Toni Morrison too? It was one of the most formative books for me. I have several editions of it.