Here’s Everything Coming To Disney+ In The UK In December 2021

If you're a history buff, you're in for a treat this month on Disney+. Releasing on December 8, The Last Duel is not actually a documentary, but rather a historical drama based on real events set in 14th-century France. The movie stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver who play friends Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris – knights who must fight to the death after de Carrouges’s wife, portrayed by Jodie Comer, accuses Le Gris of assault.
On a lighter note, if you're on the quest to find the best Christmas movies, there are some great ones in the mix with Christmas...Again?! and action classic Die Hard releasing on December 3.
I'll leave you with a list here of everything coming to Disney+ UK in December. Enjoy!
1st December
The Last Duel (2021)
The Big Leap
Devs
Hawkeye (weekly episodes)
Dopesick (weekly episodes)
American Horror Story: Double Feature (weekly episodes)
Last Man Standing (weekly episodes)
Bless the Harts (weekly episodes)
American Dad (season finale)
Family Guy (weekly episodes)
Mixed-ish (weekly episodes)
Hawkeye (weekly episodes)
Dopesick (weekly episodes)
American Horror Story: Double Feature (weekly episodes)
Last Man Standing (weekly episodes)
Bless the Harts (weekly episodes)
American Dad (season finale)
Family Guy (weekly episodes)
Mixed-ish (weekly episodes)
3rd December
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (Animated Original)
The Rescue
Christmas…Again?!
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
Die Hard (1988)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
5th December
The First Wave
8th December
Welcome To Earth
Brickleberry
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi S2
Black-ish S7
10th December
The Last Ice
From The Ashes
Juno (2007)
No Sleep Til Christmas (2018)
The Heat (2013)
What A Man (2012)
15th December
Foodtastic
Sonny with a Chance S1-S2
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted S2
Atlas of Cursed Places S1
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Malcolm in the Middle S1-7
17th December
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
Being The Queen
Eyewitness D-Day
JoJo Rabbit (2019)
King Arthur (2004)
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
22nd December
Made in a Day S1
Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist S1
The Wonder Years
The Con
American Housewife S1-5
24th December
Encanto
Far From The Tree (short)
Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs in the Caribbean
Downhill (2020)
Life Of Pi (2012)
The Man with One Red Shoe (1985)
Same Time Next Christmas (2019)
Fantastic Lies
Silly Little Game
This Magic Moment
Al Davis vs The NFL
Big Shot
Bryan and the Boz
Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
29th December
The Book of Boba Fett
Ice Road Rescue S5
Airport Security: Brazil S5
The Choe Show
The Salisbury Poisonings
Bless this Mess S1 & 2
31st December
Surviving the Mount St Helens Disaster
Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself (2020)
A Hidden Life (2019)
Paddington (2014)
Paddington 2 (2017)
No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
The Best That Never Was
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
Slaying The Badger
Angry Sky
Broke
