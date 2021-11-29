Here’s Everything Coming To Disney+ In The UK In December 2021

If you're a history buff, you're in for a treat this month on Disney+. Releasing on December 8, The Last Duel is not actually a documentary, but rather a historical drama based on real events set in 14th-century France. The movie stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver who play friends Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris – knights who must fight to the death after de Carrouges’s wife, portrayed by Jodie Comer, accuses Le Gris of assault.