Here’s Everything Coming To Disney+ In Australia In December 2021

If you're a history buff, you're in for a treat this month on Disney+. Releasing on December 8, The Last Duel is not actually a documentary, but rather a historical drama based on real events set in 14th-century France. The movie stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver who play friends Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris – knights who must fight to the death after de Carrouges’s wife, portrayed by Jodie Comer, accuses Le Gris of assault.
On a lighter note, if you're on the quest to find the best Christmas movies, there are some great ones in the mix with Christmas...Again?! and Ernest Saves Christmas releasing on December 3. And if you're after a blast from the past in the form of a star-studded action comedy this silly season, get ready to stream Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Mr. & Mrs. Smith when it drops on December 24.
I'll leave you with a list here of everything coming to Disney+ Australia in December. Enjoy!
December 1
The Simpsons - Season 33
December 3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid - Disney+ Animated Original
Christmas...Again?!
Ernest Saves Christmas
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
December 5
The First Wave
December 8
The Last Duel
Big Sky - Season 2 Premiere
Welcome to Earth
The Hot Zone: Anthrax - Season 2 Premiere
Muppet Babies - New Episodes
The Choe Show - Season 1 Premiere
December 10
The Queen Family Singalong – Special
December 15
Foodtastic - Season 1 Premiere
Our Kind of People
Black-ish - Season 3 Premiere
Disney's Magic Bake Off - New Episodes
Gigantosaurus - Season 3 Premiere
December 17
Glass
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
December 22
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Season 7 Premiere
The Con - Season 1 Premiere
Marvel's Runaways - Season 3 Premiere
Sydney to the Max – Season 3 Premiere
December 24
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Fight Club
Alvin And The Chipmunks
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Gone Girl
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
December 29
The Book of Boba Fett - Season 1 Premiere
December 31
The Rescue