9 Movies For History Buffs On Netflix

As anyone who has used the streaming service knows, there are a lot of movies on Netflix. So, to avoid being overwhelmed by choice, it's best to go in with a plan. Today, that plan is to find a historical movie on Netflix. Not a documentary. Not a series about a historical event. Not... ooh, what's that? A reality show about hot people not having sex. Stop getting distracted! We're here to look for a feature film about something historical!