Sure, movies and TV shows are great, but we all know MEMES are the real reason for the season when it comes to award shows. The 2019 Golden Globes kicked off the slew of ceremonies that are on the docket these next few months, and the live event has already sparked memes that the Grammys and the Oscars are going to have a hard time beating.
Right off the bat, the internet was going wild with "Fiji water woman," the woman who managed to appear in the background of an impressive number of celebrity red carpet photos looking absolutely flawless. But as the night went on, other standout moments made their way to the wild west of Twitter, getting the full viral treatment and making the show even more fun to watch.
So you don't have to dive deep into the bowels of the internet to understand what everyone is joking about, we've rounded up some of the more viral moments and best memes to come out of the 2019 Golden Globes. Check them all out ahead!