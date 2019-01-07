This Woman Is Photobombing Every Celeb At The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Look at the red carpet photos from the 2019 Golden Globes, and you'll see her lurking in the background. She's wearing a royal blue dress and balancing a few Fiji bottles on her glass tray. But the star of the show is her face. That face. On her face, the expression of someone who's just delivered a maniacal monologue towards the end of The Bachelor. Or the expression of someone who knows, perfectly well, what she's doing: Becoming an icon.