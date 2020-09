So what have the gang at Button Hall been up to since then? Episode one picks up as Alison and Mike are tasked with finding other purposes for the gigantic, run-down house. Strapped for cash, they decide to tap into the plethora of poltergeist enthusiasts on the internet (who call themselves "paranormal vloggers") by setting up ghost-hunting tours around the property. Enlisting the help of a neanderthal, a witch, an un-PC politician and the house’s original Edwardian owner, Alison implores the spirits to "go full ghost" when the visitors arrive. Unfortunately for Alison, some of Button Hall’s inhabitants are determined to keep their existence a secret and when the guests turn up, they interfere with her paranormal activity plans.