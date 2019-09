How To Talk To Ghosts, According To A Medium

For the record, you might have a one-sided conversation the first few time, but you'll want to remain relaxed and open-minded. Back in August, medium Erica Korman told Refinery29 that she likes to keep crystals around when she reaches out to the other side, so that she can feel grounded and protected throughout the process. Then, just sit back and process what you sense — maybe the room's temperature changes; maybe your mood shifts; maybe you starts to hear sounds coming from seemingly empty parts of your home. These are all signs that a spirit may be hanging around. But, even if you don't pick up on any paranormal activity, you can still try sending a message.