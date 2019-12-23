No matter how old you get, watching a sex scene with your family is always uncomfortable. Thankfully, in the age of technology we can all stare awkwardly at our smartphones when these moments arise (instead of 'having to pee' four times during a movie) but it’s still enough to make you squirm in your seat. If watching people get hot and heavy isn’t something you enjoy doing with your grandma sitting next to you, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve collated a guide to the safest festive films on TV this year.
Did you know that IMDb has a 'Parent Guide'? That’s right, down in the depths of everyone’s favourite film resource are elaborate reviews from observant grown-ups to warn you of the horrors that await on screen. So in the spirit of the season, we checked how this Christmas' run of TV movies is looking. To avoid being surprised by "a woman placing a phallic looking object between her legs in a musical number" as you recover from your fifth plate of festive leftovers, pay close attention to the reviews ahead. From Skyfall to The Holiday, here is your guide to a very PG Christmas.