Sure, she’s right: we don’t have to. But we also don’t have to say it’s not a possibility or define characters by gender constructs. Women definitely deserve their own stories (we’re as tired of the old gender-swap reboots as anyone), but the idea that James Bond is made up of entirely masculine characteristics — and his gender has to be set in stone — is ludicrous. Women can drink martinis and look good in suits (we’re looking at you, Blake Lively in A Simple Favour ). Women can seduce spies (remember Jennifer Lawrence in Red Sparrow ?). Women can be womanisers, if that’s crucial to the Bond ethos. And if the success of Wonder Woman and Black Panther have taught us anything, it’s that women can certainly save the world while bringing in huge box office numbers.