Almost everyone has a favourite Christmas movie they watch every single year. It’s freezing out, we’re all tired from schlepping to the shops to buy presents and prep for the holidays, and there’s really nothing that feels more festive than watching a movie on the couch with a box of Quality Street and hot chocolate. But the subject of Christmas movies is a weirdly controversial one. There are the classics (both new and old) such as A Christmas Story, or Bad Santa. There are Christmas rom-coms like The Holiday or Love, Actually . There's even the Christmas horror genre with movies like Krampus.