I Thought My Seizures Were ‘All In My Head’ – But I Wasn’t Making Them Up

I was spiralling downwards, slowly growing more disabled. The longer my FND remained untreated, the more habitual the symptoms became for my brain. Inevitably, those incorrect templates became more and more embedded. When untreated, the progression of FND varies between patients: the symptoms can remain mild and consistent or increase in severity to a point where a wheelchair is required or sufferers are unable to leave their homes. The diagnosis of FND was in many ways a relief – I finally knew what was wrong with me. But it also presented its own problems. Being diagnosed with a neurological disorder made it feel like I was making it up, or it was self-inflicted. I was embarrassed and ashamed by my diagnosis. If it was my brain causing these seizures then it was my fault, I thought. I must be having them intentionally. Patients commonly struggle to accept that such physical symptoms are psychosomatic. Dr Sandra Eriemo, a cognitive behavioural therapist at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, tells R29: "The patient knows the symptoms are real so it can be very demoralising to think you are being told it’s all in your head. People think they are not being believed." How the patient is told about the diagnosis is vital.