Our Social Muscles Have Broken Down. Here’s How To Build Them Back Up

Last Saturday I got on a train for the first time this year. I was with one dear friend, visiting another dear friend who has left the city during the pandemic . As we sat adjacent to each other in the carriage, talking in person (!), I could feel the physical effort I was putting into communicating . The announcements from the train were loud and jarring, the sounds of other groups of people chatting almost alien in how distracting they were. I had to focus constantly on what my friend was saying as our masks and the distance between us made hearing harder, while the lack of non-verbal cues made our conversation feel stilted. I was so excited to see my friends but before we had even reached our destination, I could feel how deeply out of practice I was. It was exhausting.