I Was Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis At 29

There are, however, a number of myths about the disease that could contribute unnecessarily to this anxiety. Firstly, she says that women with MS do not need to rule out having a family. If a person has MS in their family, it makes them two or three times more likely to get it. Put simply, the child of a person with MS still has a much higher chance of not getting it than getting it – but it isn’t a sure thing. Secondly, getting pregnant does not make a woman's MS worse. As Sophie found, the chance of having a relapse goes down during pregnancy, then goes up for a short amount of time. There are a few common symptoms MS patients may face during relapses: problems seeing, walking and talking, 'brain fog', pain, stiffness, tremors, bladder and bowel problems, and trouble swallowing. There is no evidence that relapses after pregnancy have a long-term impact.