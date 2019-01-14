Chances are you’ve probably heard that it takes “21 days to form a habit.” People love to throw this stat around, especially this time of year when so many people are making resolutions and vowing not to break them. Other studies suggest that it actually takes 66 days to form a habit, which sounds more reasonable, but is still a pretty arbitrary number.
In reality, there are way more factors besides time that can influence a habit, particularly if that habit is related to fitness. There’s your stress level, your work life, your schedule, the way your body feels, the types of workouts you’re doing, your past history with exercise, and so much more.
This is all to say that, as you approach your last week of activity suggestions in this 21-day movement program, don’t beat yourself up if you feel like you haven’t found that one magic workout that’s going to change your approach to exercise forever. The whole point of us introducing you to the concept of Joyful Movement is for you to explore different ways of moving, and to change the way you think about exercise. We hope we've helped you get started on developing your own workout routine and habits, and fitness goals that work for you — and you alone.
Joyful Movement is part of Clean Slate, Refinery29’s 21-day course filled with new ways to think about food, exercise, and stress relief. Sign up here to get nutritious recipes, fun physical activities, and some suggestions to beat stress that don’t require meditation.