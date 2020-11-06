If Your Brows & Lashes Suddenly Feel A Lot Finer, You’re Not Alone

“With many instances of alopecia like this, by the time you notice the shedding, the issue that caused it has often been resolved, so to speak,” continues Sey. Essentially, by the time you actually see hair loss, the stressful event or sickness that acted as that trigger has been and gone, and the alopecia is a hangover from that. Sey reassured me that cases of alopecia like this are very usually treatable, brief and reversible, but said to go and see either your GP (if you have a good relationship with them and trust them to take your concerns seriously), or a trichologist like herself who can help with tests or even a dermatology referral if you need it.