I Struggled With Trichotillomania — & It Made Me Envious Of My Twin

That's part of being a twin, I guess. It's hard being judged, but when there's someone who looks almost the same as you — only just a little different — it's easy to think, Oh no, I'm the lesser person, the lesser sister. But I think people need to realise that we're not the same person. When you first meet someone new and they notice you're twins, they'll spend five-to-10 seconds measuring both of you up and try to give you an identity. Oh, you're the cute one, you're the sexy one.Once they've labeled us, I feel pressured to stay in that role. But why can't I just be me? As my sister wrote , "Why are people so obsessed with figuring out who is the 'prettier' twin?" I never regret having a twin sister, but it shouldn't be something that defines me.