How Beauty Products Helped Me Combat My Trichotillomania

For five years, my morning routine rarely changed. I’d wake up with raw eyes, blurred vision, and a sore scalp. It’d take a few seconds to remember why. The reality would sink in after a quick glance in the mirror. There were bald patches between my lashes and brows — and I’d done it on purpose.



It wasn’t always this way. Much to the envy of my friends, I had a full set of thick, dark lashes and a mane that grew at an almost unstoppable rate. All the while, they obsessively checked whether theirs had reached shoulder-length or not. But secretly, I was battling trichotillomania.



At 16, stressed from upcoming exams at school, I started to pick out a few lashes here and there. Later, it escalated to my brows and the hair on my scalp. Although it did occur to me that it wasn’t quite "normal" (my identical twin sister was never affected by it), pulling hairs quickly became addictive. It wasn’t long before bald spots grew to the size of a quarter.



No matter how much I resolved to stop pulling, I couldn’t quite beat the thrill of looking at my desk and seeing hair scattered all over it.