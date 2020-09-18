I Tried Bottom Lash Extensions & They Transformed My Face

Getting lash extensions for the first time is an exciting experience for anyone. But getting lash extensions on your top and bottom lashes is truly transformative. Carly Danner, the star of Macro Beauty's latest episode, tried the enhancement for the first time, and her results were impressive.
"I love my eyelashes, they have a pretty nice curl to them, but they're light," says Danner of her natural lashes. "I did once try a lash lift, and it didn't pan out the way I hoped." Danner, a lash extensions newbie, went to NYC hotspot Envious Lashes. The founder and owner, Clementina Richardson, gave her a full, wispy set of top and bottom lashes to make her eyes appear even wider.
Richardson cleaned, prepped, and added custom extensions to each of Danner's individual lashes. According to Richardson, the results are more high-maintenance than your average coat of mascara, but well worth it. "It kind of looks like I'm wearing eyeliner but in a very subtle way," Danner says of her final look. Click play to see her full transformation.