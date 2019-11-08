Everything You Need To Know About Eyebrow Extensions

Let's be real: The main goal of most beauty services is to save us time in our everyday lives, whether it's with our eyelashes, hair, skin, or anything else. That's why new treatments that promise easier mornings are always gaining popularity, including one of newest: eyebrow extensions.
Just imagine waking up with the arches of your dreams, all without applying pencils, pomades, or powders. It sounds awesome, so what's the catch? To find out, we chronicled the whole experience in our latest episode of Macro Beauty — which you can watch above — and sought out the pros to uncover everything there is to know about this novel procedure, below. From the basics to aftercare, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about a treatment that guarantees bushy, full brows in a flash.
The Basics
Similar to eyelash extensions, this process involves applying synthetic hairs with medical-grade adhesive that's safe for skin. However, unlike lashes — which are extended by glueing one hair to one natural lash — you don't need your own brow hairs to apply eyebrow extensions. While they can be applied to existing eyebrow hairs, each hair can also be applied directly onto the skin.
The treatment serves as a great option if you don't have many (or any) natural brow hairs, whether you tweezed them into oblivion back in the day, have naturally-thin brows, or for anyone who has lost them due to medical reasons. Of course, it's also great for anyone who just wants more fullness. "Eyebrow extensions are a great solution for those interested in fuller brows but aren't ready to make a full commitment to microblading," says Umbreen Sheikh, founder of Wink Brow Bar.
Additionally, extensions differ from brow tinting or microblading because they only last up to two weeks. "Brow extensions are more suited for a special event than everyday wear," says Clementina Richardson, celebrity lash expert and founder of Envious Lashes, which offers an eyebrow extension service.
If you have oily skin, extensions glued to the skin could last just a matter of days. However, when applied to brow hairs, rather than the skin, they have the chance to go up to four weeks before needing a refill. Longevity varies from person to person, so it's good to keep the upkeep in mind.
Finding A Technician
This treatment is both an art and a science, so it's important to check out your potential technician's work beforehand and verify their qualifications. To start, look at before and after photos. For example, it's important they use thin hairs so the result looks like your brows, but better. "The strands of hair used must be very fine for a natural look," Richardson says. "Otherwise, it will look very fake, almost like bad hair plugs."
As with any beauty service, safety is also crucial. "Finding someone who is certified to apply brow extensions is a must," adds Richardson. "Depending on the state, the stylist also needs to be licensed, not just certified." Call the salon and inquire about past work, experience, and qualifications, then read reviews online. Before you start, make sure you trust the technician and find the salon clean and professional. While there are fewer risks with extensions than services like microblading — since there are no needles used — it's still important to stay diligent about safety during any treatment.
When it comes to pricing, it will vary based on location, desired thickness, and the technician. Costs could range anywhere from under £80 for a quick-fix to £250 for a larger fill-in.
Preparing For Your Appointment
You should arrive for your appointment with clean brows — meaning no makeup or skin-care products in that area. "A clean base is needed for the best hold," says Richardson. You and your technician will discuss your goals before selecting the hair lengths and colour. The appointment could last anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours, depending on the number of hairs applied and the work required.
Being that there is zero pain, both Richardson and Sheikh say it should be a relaxing experience, but if you do experience pain, let the technician know immediately just in case it's a negative skin reaction. Those with sensitive skin can always request a patch test a few days before — often done on the inside of the arm — to be sure your skin will react well to the glue.
Caring For Your Brow Extensions
Upkeep starts immediately after your session, as you cannot wet your eyebrows for the first 48 hours. For the entire time of wear, you should avoid eyebrow makeup, keep oil-based products or heavy creams away from that area, and there's no sleeping on them. But most importantly, keep your hands off if you want them to last since rubbing can cause shedding. To clean them, Richardson recommends dabbing the area with a damp cotton cloth.
As far as removal, it should be done by a professional, or just wait for them to shed. Overall, if you're looking for less of a commitment than microblading, but more of a fix than eyebrow pencils, this option is best for you — now press play above to watch the treatment in action.
