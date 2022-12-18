When Emily in Paris premiered in 2020, Lily Collins' title character became an instant style icon who sent berets and bucket hats trending.
In a way, the character's adventurous fashion is a very contemporary blend of Sex and the City and Gossip Girl. The former is surely no surprise given that Sex and the City's legendary costume designer, Patricia Field, fulfils the same role on Emily in Paris.
And like Sex and the City's iconic Carrie Bradshaw, Emily Cooper definitely likes a label. Right from the start, she and her Parisian friends have worn relatively affordable French favourites like Maje, Sandro and The Kooples as well as luxury powerhouses like Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Dior.
There's no denying that Emily Cooper looks super-chic, but the nagging question has always been this: How does she afford her high-end wardrobe on a social media executive's salary? Well, according to Collins, we should fully embrace the fantasy at the heart of the show while also giving Emily credit for being canny with her wardrobe budget.
"I love this idea of the suspension of disbelief that this girl just loves fashion so much," Collins told Women's Wear Daily. "I like to think she and Mindy [Ashley Park] have a giant storage unit of clothes they share, or maybe Emily does a clothing rental situation."
Collins also spoke about Emily's fashion choices in the show's upcoming third season, saying that she will "start looking a little more French as she finds inspiration from friends and coworkers".
"She’s still bright, bold and all the things I love about Emily, but it's a little more pared down and sophisticated," she said.
The new season of Emily in Paris premieres on Netflix this Wednesday (21st December), so we don't have long to wait. You can check out the trailer featuring some pretty spectacular Emily outfits below.