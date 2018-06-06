Though many of their ideas are outdated now (“I couldn’t help but wonder: Are men just women with balls?”), Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha’s fashion-forwardness is not. "Carrie Bradshaw was the first contemporary character on TV that not only mixed high and low fashion, but exalted Chanel as highly as she did her cheap-o hoop earrings," Garroni says. "She’s inspiring because her style is relatable and aspirational at the same time, which can be frustrating. Vintage bodysuits I can buy. Versace Couture, I just have to lust over."