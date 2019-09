If you’re on Instagram and don’t yet follow @ everyoutfitonsatc , we can’t really be friends. Sounds serious, but I stand by it — the sardonic account started by Lauren Garroni and Chelsea Fairless has some of the best critical fashion writing around today, even though it only tackles outfits worn by Carrie and the gang, and typically caps out at two sentences peppered with emoji. It explores the camp that Sex and the City fans appreciate in hindsight, and pokes holes in the pseudo-intellectualising of really boring Carrie-isms that we love to hate on today. Like, how come Carrie is a sex columnist, but can’t seem to wrap her head around the idea of bisexuality ? Or how come she can wear head-to-toe Chanel , but can’t afford a down payment?