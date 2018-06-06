June 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, a revolutionary show about four independent women talking frankly about sex and their desires in New York. This story was originally published on August 24, 2016.
If you’re on Instagram and don’t yet follow @everyoutfitonsatc, we can’t really be friends. Sounds serious, but I stand by it — the sardonic account started by Lauren Garroni and Chelsea Fairless has some of the best critical fashion writing around today, even though it only tackles outfits worn by Carrie and the gang, and typically caps out at two sentences peppered with emoji. It explores the camp that Sex and the City fans appreciate in hindsight, and pokes holes in the pseudo-intellectualising of really boring Carrie-isms that we love to hate on today. Like, how come Carrie is a sex columnist, but can’t seem to wrap her head around the idea of bisexuality? Or how come she can wear head-to-toe Chanel, but can’t afford a down payment?
Says Fairless, "When you look at her character objectively, she really is a deeply delusional human being. But, I don't think that there is anything problematic about her fashion sense. I'd rather look like Carrie at her most fashion victim-y than Taylor Swift."
Nearly 20 years after it first aired, Sex and City is now shorthand for fashion-fashion, for better or worse. And whether you only harbour a passing interest in fashion, an academic one, or a borderline-obsessive one, you can’t ever escape the Carrie conversation; you can literally talk about anything through an SATC lens. In the spirit of the show's applicable-to-everything-ness, we’ve asked Garroni and Fairless to “dress” the cast in contemporary labels and trends.
Though many of their ideas are outdated now (“I couldn’t help but wonder: Are men just women with balls?”), Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha’s fashion-forwardness is not. "Carrie Bradshaw was the first contemporary character on TV that not only mixed high and low fashion, but exalted Chanel as highly as she did her cheap-o hoop earrings," Garroni says. "She’s inspiring because her style is relatable and aspirational at the same time, which can be frustrating. Vintage bodysuits I can buy. Versace Couture, I just have to lust over."
Here’s what they came up with.