The Derry Girls Soundtrack Is Your Dream '90s Playlist

There are many reasons to love Derry Girls. The unadulterated lols reminiscent of our own time at secondary school. The stellar one-liners from Sister Michael, Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah. The enormous heart at the core of the surrounding turmoil. And, of course, the banging '90s soundtrack.
If you find yourself both drawn in and disoriented by the familiarity of the show, you can blame the music playing in the background. Set in the mid '90s, Derry Girls is dripping in gloriously nostalgic references, but the most enjoyable of them all has to be the carefully selected song list. Consider the soundtrack an homage to the best (and worst) school discos.
If the intro to "Dreams" by The Cranberries still lingers in your mind after the emotional season 1 finale, prepare to revisit even more old favourites with the second season. Between absolute classics like Gabrielle's "Dreams", samples from the Irish living legend that is Enya, and further references to The Cranberries, each scene is bookended with throwbacks to the biggest songs of the decade. So we rounded up the best of them and popped them right here. If you're yet to have a 'Best Of The '90s' playlist on the go, here's your excuse to make one.
Click through to find the best songs featured in the latest episodes of Derry Girls.