There's no denying that dressing for a summer bank holiday is a lot of fun. But thanks to the unpredictability of the good ol' British weather, it requires a balanced approach.
Whatever you have planned for your four glorious days of regal celebrations this Platinum Jubilee weekend – whether you're heading to a festival, catching up with mates in a beer garden or jet-setting somewhere fun – here are some 10/10 celebrity looks to inspire you.
We can always count on Dua Lipa to serve up summer-ready looks, no matter the time of year. If you haven't already been convinced to hop on the corset train, this look might be your final ticket. Pair your Bridgerton-esque top with jeans like Dua does, or with a midi skirt or cargo trousers.
Last week, model Paloma Elsesser served up a head-to-toe look in the new Uniqlo x Marni collection. The result? Major summer vibes. Take inspiration by opting for a balloon skirt to mix up your go-to rotations while embracing socks and heels (a weatherproof hack). And don't be afraid to knot your T-shirt like you're back at school à la "Baby One More Time".
Singer Beabadoobee's latest look achieved one major feat: it propelled me to dig out my old high-tops. Wear yours – high or mid – with a printed dress for a throw-on-and-go look.
A shirt dress is one of the most versatile items you can add to your wardrobe. Model Lori Harvey knows only too well that a shirt dress in a bright shade can work wonders. The best part? You can pair your dress with heels, trainers or boots, depending on your vibe.
A co-ord is always a safe bet, especially if time is not on your side. A light two-piece like Halle Bailey's will immediately make you look put-together. It's a failsafe option for all-day plans, wherever they may lead.
