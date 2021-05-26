A British bank holiday almost always guarantees a few things: big plans, our best outfits and a very British downpour. Weather aside, May's upcoming long weekend is no exception. Since some restrictions lifted earlier this month, the plans are bigger and our outfits more exciting than ever before.
If you feel like you’ve forgotten how to dress after a year at home, worry not. Simply Be’s summer offering is packed with stylish options which are easy to mix and match. To prove it, we’ve teamed up with some Refinery29 readers for a one-off, follower feature.
Ahead, they share some of their favourite Simply Be summer looks – toughening up sweet sundresses with sporty sandals and sneakers, clashing colours and playing with patterns.
Read on for bank holiday style inspiration (and keep your fingers crossed for sunshine).