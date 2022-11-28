Lana Del Rey’s Psychic Predicted My Future & It Was Eerie

When I was a teenager, my stepfather adopted me and my brother and we changed our surnames, never looking back. As far as we’re both concerned, we have one father and it’s my stepdad. For years, I struggled with the knowledge that I have half siblings, untethered, out there in the world, and battled with the internal conflict of doing nothing about it. Would I regret it if we never connected? Was I less of a person? After years of torturing myself, chewing it over until it was ash in my mouth, I came to terms with the fact I didn't need anything. Blood wasn't thicker than water. As far as I was concerned, I had my family. Even though it came from the mouth of a complete stranger, Leussink's comment didn't so much validate my feelings as confirm a decision I had subconsciously made a long time ago.