Lana Del Rey’s Psychic Predicted My Future & It Was Eerie

Waiting on the other side of the line is Fleur Leussink , psychic medium to Hollywood A-listers, offering her services to celebrity clientele such as Lana Del Rey Emma Roberts , high-profile politicians and one of the top five wealthiest people in the world. Her parents noticed at the age of 5 that she was able to recall specific characteristics of her deceased grandparents whom she had never met, and despite coming from a scientific background (Dutch-American Leussink was pre-med at UCLA), she eventually followed her 'calling' at 18, when she began doing readings. She currently has a three-year waiting list with around 31.2k followers on Instagram, is a published author , launched the third season of her podcast, Moving Beyond , this month and has expanded her practice to holding six-day intuition retreats in Portugal. I’ve managed to snag a much-coveted slot but rather than excitement, in truth I feel apprehensive. I’m sceptical about most things that hinge on the belief of the unseen or disproven but in actual fact, I think it’s because the whole thing feels so personal to me. What skeletons will she unearth? Is that even what she does?