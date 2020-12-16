Is Lana Del Rey Engaged? The Unconventional Ring On Her Finger Points To Yes.

On Tuesday, a source confirmed to People that the Paradise singer is engaged to musician Clayton Johnson, who she met on a dating app, according to the publication’s source. Refinery29 reached out to Del Rey for a comment but did not hear back at the time of publishing. The source also claimed that the couple has been engaged for quite a while now. Either way, we can say with certainty that Del Rey is in possession of an unforgettable piece of jewellery.