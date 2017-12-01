Meet The 27-Year-Old Medium Who Does Readings For Lana Del Rey

I did a reading for a lady a few weeks ago who had lost her husband and she could not find his wedding ring and he showed me that it was going to be next to a passport and next to legal documents. So she looked and sadly, she still couldn’t find them – but then she emailed me later because she was cleaning the house and she had found some old passports and paperwork and for some reason the ring was there! She was like, “Oh my god it was exactly like what you said.” And it’s so fascinating to me because it means there’s an intelligence beyond the static survival of energy. An intelligence with the ability to communicate. It’s not just static and we’re not just reading an imprint or a memory. There’s something moving.