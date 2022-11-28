Lana Del Rey’s Psychic Predicted My Future & It Was Eerie

Despite having confirmed that I only wanted a future reading, at one point she does say someone is "here". A shudder runs through my body. She tells me she sees a “grandmother on your father’s side who’s passed away”. It's not true, so I tell her no. Later in the conversation, she pivots to asking if a grandmother on my mother’s side has passed away, and by process of elimination that is indeed true. The likelihood at my age that I will have a grandparent that has passed away is high. She passes on a 'message' from my grandmother (I consent to it because of morbid curiosity but admittedly feel uncomfortable the entire time), then goes on to talk about where I'll live in the future, then about my brother, motherhood and marriage: “You may even get engaged and have a really long engagement.”