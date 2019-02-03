Just because your bathroom isn't the most glamorous room in the house – perhaps you share it with three other people, perhaps it's the size of a pea – doesn't mean you don't have to use it.
No matter how grim your bathroom, don't underestimate the power of a few inexpensive surface details. A matching toothbrush holder and soap dispenser could draw attention away from badly grouted tiles. A nice set of towels could make the thought of a long, hot bath in that '80s wood-panelled tub a lot more appealing.
Ahead, we've rounded up 29 bathroom accessories to help you spruce up your bathroom – and they're all under £29.
At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 UK may earn commission.