Gappy ones, sticky-out ones, gummy ones and crowded ones: it's the imperfections in our smile that make us who we are. Our teeth are the only part of our skeleton that people actually see, which is pretty incredible when you think about it.
I have big front teeth which become really prominent when I smile – and do you know what? I love that. Yet for a part of my body that feels so central to my sense of self, my oral care routine still consists of a manual toothbrush and an evening floss. I'm dedicated to multi-step skincare but where's the same effort when it comes to shifting coffee stains from my teeth?
As part of our partnership with Spotlight Oral Care, I signed myself up as an electric toothbrush newbie to try out the Sonic Toothbrush. I won't give too much away yet, but for such a simple bathroom update, the difference in my teeth was noticeable immediately.
The Sonic Toothbrush has three different speed settings, including a whitening mode, which I was most excited to test out. I don’t suffer from sensitivity with my teeth but the toothbrush manual recommends using the gentle sensitive mode to massage your gums as well. I had no idea I should be doing this! Spotlight Oral Care was founded by dentists (and sisters) Dr Lisa and Dr Vanessa Creaven, so I’m taking note of all their expert tips.
With my Sonic Toothbrush unpacked from its travel case and fully charged, it was time for this manual brusher to step things up a notch...