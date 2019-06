The 6,000 square-foot home isn't the only famous house available through Malibu Luxury Vacations Homes. In addition to 30760 Broad Beach Road, there's a smaller, more contemporary house down the beach that's just as successful in the location business. This five-bedroom home at 30708 Pacific Coast Highway was featured in The O.C. , is in adverts, and is the location for plenty of celebrity photo shoots for People and other magazines. Because it isn't as large as the other home, however, it's inside doesn't get as much work in film and television. "It's about half the size so it's more difficult to film in. It is used a lot for the beach because the beach is laid out a bit differently. The beach rolls right out into the ocean, whereas the other house has rocks in front of it," Clunies-Ross shares.