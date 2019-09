Shakira once said, " Hips don't lie, " and she kind of has a point. When you feel like your hips are tight, it's almost impossible to ignore the pain and soreness that comes along with it. That's because your hip joint is supported by several other muscles — like your glutes, quads, and hamstrings — that help to keep you upright and mobile. So, when there's an imbalance or tightness, everything else in your body can feel out of whack.