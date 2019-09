This Japanese Class Is The Next Big Thing In Fitness

Stretching on your own might feel confusing, because how do you know if you're feeling the burn or just hurting yourself? There are group classes like the ones Powell teaches, and you can also get a hands-on stretch session in which a coach manipulates your body into stretches safely and comfortably, like at Power Stretch Studios . "The goal isn't to be able to lift your leg over your head — although we have done that for people — we just want to release tension and create space in the body," says Hakika DuBose, founder and CEO of Power Stretch Studios and the KIKA Method. In these classes, you're supposed to stay completely limp (you can totally do that!) while the coach moves you around following a strict technique and protocol, so it can be relaxing.