Update: This story was previously published on Nov 21, 2015.
Are you sitting down? Okay, take a minute to assess: Are you slouching in your seat? Are your shoulders tight? Are you stressed out while racing to meet deadlines before the holidays? Here's a tip: Try some yoga at your desk.
We know, we know — jumping into downward-facing dog in the middle of the office sounds a little bit ridiculous. But you don't have to go full-on vinyasa to get some serious benefits. And over the past few years, there has been mounting scientific evidence to prove that yoga has a powerful, positive impact on your health. Studies have shown that yoga can aid the healing process and can even help those suffering from chronic pain, depression, and anxiety.
We asked Jennifer Grims, an instructor at Yogamaya studio, and JOana Meneses, founder of Body Roots, to come up with stretches and poses that pretty much anyone can do at work—without any special equipment— all while seated at a desk.
We repeat: You do not have to be a yogi (or even get out of your chair) to do these moves and reap their benefits. These stretches can energize, de-stress, and help you achieve optimum Om in the office. They won't add up to a strenuous workout, so feel free to repeat 'em anytime you need a pick-me-up.
