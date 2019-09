Luckily, a fool-proof way to make your selection has been hiding in your horoscope all this time: your Zodiac sign. What might seem like blindly blending two separate spiritual interests, actually makes a lot of sense. Certain crystals share their traits with certain signs (like aventurine and Aries), while others can help fine-tune and improve a sign's habits (we're looking at you, moonstone and Cancer). Besides, you can use your sign to determine your makeup choices and lunch prep , so why shouldn't the Zodiac have a say in which crystal should be your go-to?