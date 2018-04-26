They're believed to change the energy in the room. They come in all shapes, sizes, and price points. They're extremely 'grammable. Really, the only problem with healing crystals is that there are too many to choose from if you're just starting to use them.
Luckily, a fool-proof way to make your selection has been hiding in your horoscope all this time: your Zodiac sign. What might seem like blindly blending two separate spiritual interests, actually makes a lot of sense. Certain crystals share their traits with certain signs (like aventurine and Aries), while others can help fine-tune and improve a sign's habits (we're looking at you, moonstone and Cancer). Besides, you can use your sign to determine your makeup choices and lunch prep, so why shouldn't the Zodiac have a say in which crystal should be your go-to?
Ahead, we've consulted two of the latest (and greatest) crystal handbooks (Yulia Van Doren's Crystals: The Modern Guide To Crystal Healing and Devi Brown's Crystal Bliss) to select the perfect stone for every sign of the Zodiac. Read on to start (or expand) your collection.