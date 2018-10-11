Finding Your Perfect Lipstick Is Now Easier Than Reading Your Horoscope

Frankly, it's not that time-consuming to find a lipstick you like. Chances are you have collected hundreds just because you mildly enjoyed the color at the store. And yet, our 2018 goal is to find The One. Our lipstick soulmate. The shade we would commit to for life — and if it asked, renounce every other tube and never look back. How can you make this happen? Sometimes, it's just written in the stars.
Sure, thanks to helpful guides like this and this, you could simply pick a lip color that flatters your skin tone. But there may be a better way. In fact, considering we've already based our favorite makeup trends on our zodiac signs, we figured it would be a smart move to do the same for our ride-or-die lipstick — and Bite Beauty just made it easy.
Starting now, Bite will roll out new lipstick shades in the popular Amuse Bouche formula based on your astrological sign. But we're obviously not the only ones tapping into our horoscopes for some inspiration: These shades continue to sell out on Sephora. Luckily, the brand will continue unveiling more shades every month — so when you do have the chance to snag your sign, we suggest you do it fast.