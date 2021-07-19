10 Pet-Friendly Airbnbs For Holidays With Your Four-Legged Friends

So restrictions lifted and social plans rolled around and, of course, I was excited – who wouldn’t be, after a year stuck at home? But before I accepted every girls’ weekend away invitation, every spa break suggestion and every postponed hen party, one thing gave me pause for thought: leaving my cat, who pretty much hasn’t left my side since March 2020. They say that our pets are mirror images of their owners and in terms of separation anxiety, I think that’s right. Fun fact: this piece was written with her snoozing on my lap.
I completely understand the draw of pet-friendly holidays, especially for those with dogs. UK staycations – the holiday choice du jour in our post-pandemic world – are practically made for dog owners. Shorter travel time, no need for expensive and stressful plane rides, and holiday rentals with plenty of space for dogs to run and play.
So whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect beach retreat, countryside escape or glamping spot, we’ve found 10 of the best pet-friendly Airbnbs. Read on to take the stress (and all that separation anxiety) out of your next staycation booking.
*Rates do not account for cleaning, booking and other Airbnb fees.
