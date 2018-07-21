This Is Now The Average Cost Of Attending A Hen Party

A recent survey found that people's biggest wedding bugbear is being invited to a ceremony abroad after they've already attended a hen or stag party overseas.
Now, another survey has shed some light on why: the average cost of attending a hen or stag party abroad is apparently close to £1,000.
After polling 2,000 people from the UK, Hotels.com found that the average cost of attending a hen or stag party abroad is a sizeable £998.
That's more than double the average cost of attending a hen or stag party in the UK, which comes in at a still-pretty-hefty £464.
Advertisement
The survey's breakdown of exactly how that £998 is spent makes for interesting reading. The average drinks spend on a foreign hen or stag party is £118.78 – nearly as much as the average accommodation cost of £125.78 and average flights cost of £135.54.
On average, a further £101.06 is spent on food. Check out the full breakdown below.
Accommodation – £125.78
Drinks – £118.75
Outfits/Clothing – £88.80
Food – £101.06
Activities – £93.84
Decorations – £64.13
Flights – £135.54
Taxis/petrol – £77.53
Trains – £64.22
Spa treatments – £61.37
Fancy dress – £66.99
The itemised breakdown for hen and stag parties in the UK reveals lower costs across the board. The average drinks spend is just £69.55, while the average food spend is just £53.87.
This is probably explained, at least partly, by the fact hen parties at home tend to be shorter. Check out the full breakdown below.
Accommodation – £56.81
Drinks – £69.55
Outfits/Clothing – £51.38
Food – £53.87
Activities – £50.81
Decorations – £28.12
Flights – £30.58
Taxis/petrol – £37.94
Trains – £29.97
Spa treatments – £26.73
Fancy dress – £28.40
Unsurprisingly, around eight in ten people who took part in the survey said they felt the cost of attending hen and stag parties has become "staggering". Meanwhile, a third of those polled said they'd made financial sacrifices so they could attend their friends' dos.
If you're currently planning on a hen party on a budget, these destinations at home and abroad could make a lot of sense.
Advertisement