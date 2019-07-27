The Best European Cities For A Girls' Weekend Away, According To The Latest Data

Solo travel can change your life for the better, but sometimes you just fancy a weekend away with your mates – a chance to have all your usual fun together, but in an exciting new destination.
So it's interesting (and perhaps inspo-rational) to check out a new list of the best European city destinations for girls' weekends put together by the folks at Koi Footwear. Obviously picking a holiday destination is never an exact science, and really depends on budgets and what your group of friends likes doing, but a fair bit of effort went into this list.
Factors taken into account include the average costs of accommodation, meals out and nights out, the city's average annual hours of sunshine, relative safety, number of spas and wellness centres, number of clothes stores, and of course Instagrammability.
Encouragingly, some of the cities which made the top ten, such as Prague and Warsaw, aren't too expensive at all. Others, such as Madrid and Paris, are a little more on the pricey side. Click through for the top ten and the average prices of accommodation, meals out and nights out in each city.