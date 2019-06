To avoid looking like you've stumbled out of a music festival, pair homespun crochet and macramé pieces with cool, minimal designs, like a white denim midi skirt or wide-leg linen trousers. We also advise sticking to a neutral palette. Not sure you're ready to go all-out arts and crafts? Thanks to Jacquemus and Cult Gaia, accessories in natural materials continue to reign supreme for SS19. Add a pair of woven shoes or a wooden beaded bag to your existing summer wardrobe for a quick update. The high street is full of great affordable dupes – try Mango or Topshop.