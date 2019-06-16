Story from Fashion

16 Ways To Wear Natural Materials This Summer

Esther Newman
Designed by Anna Jay.
Fashion is having a love affair with all things natural this season. We're already packing linen and lightweight knits for our summer holidays, wearing woven sandals to the beach and dressing in a palette of earthy neutrals, but for SS19 designers are pushing the trend further.
Maybe it's a symptom of our digital dependence and fatigue, or maybe it's thanks to the growing conversation surrounding sustainability in fashion, but this season designers are considering what a tech-free world might look like.
JW Anderson's SS19 collection was a celebration of simplicity and an ode to rustic bohemia. There were lightweight woven dresses and skirts layered with macramé and crochet, exaggerated tassel and patchwork detailing, '70s-esque embroidered bib shirts and peasant-like leather headscarfs. At Sonia Rykiel, knit bags were weighed down by floor-sweeping tassels, 3.1 Phillip Lim offered raw hems and fringed cardigans, and at Fyodor Golan spiderweb knits literally hung by a thread over models' shoulders.
To avoid looking like you've stumbled out of a music festival, pair homespun crochet and macramé pieces with cool, minimal designs, like a white denim midi skirt or wide-leg linen trousers. We also advise sticking to a neutral palette. Not sure you're ready to go all-out arts and crafts? Thanks to Jacquemus and Cult Gaia, accessories in natural materials continue to reign supreme for SS19. Add a pair of woven shoes or a wooden beaded bag to your existing summer wardrobe for a quick update. The high street is full of great affordable dupes – try Mango or Topshop.
Want to incorporate some homespun goodness into your summer wardrobe? Read on for our favourite all-natural pieces.
1 of 16
Did you hear? The bucket hat is back. Opt for a woven design to tick off two trends in one. If this Clyde piece is out of your budget, opt instead for this Free People crochet hat, £32. Your bank account will thank you later.
Clyde
Woven Straw Batta Hat
£150.00
2 of 16
If you're going to invest in anything this season, make it Bermuda shorts. Wear with a matching blazer and shirt for the office, or pair with a graphic T-shirt and sandals at the weekend.
Theory
Pleated Woven Shorts
£250.00£175.00
3 of 16
This top will look great now with a white denim mini skirt, and with jeans and ankle boots in the autumn.
& Other Stories
Open Crochet Knit Top
£45.00£23.00
4 of 16
Wear this crochet crop top with the previous Bermuda shorts for a great summer holiday look.
Pull&Bear
Pacific Striped Crochet Top
£15.99
5 of 16
These woven wedges are perfect for summer in the city.
Violeta By Mango
Wedge Braided Sandals
£49.99
6 of 16
The ideal throw-it-on-and-go dress for hot weather.
Violeta By Mango
Striped Linen Dress
£69.99
7 of 16
Brighten up any outfit with this woven bucket bag. Wear with clashing colours (blue or green) for maximum impact.
Catzorange
Woven Cotton Bucket Bag
£220.00£110.00
8 of 16
Shrug this on when the sun goes down. Layer over a streamlined outfit that doesn't distract from its texture.
Forever 21+
Shaggy Open-knit Cardigan
£26.00£18.00
9 of 16
Every fashion girl worth her salt owns Cult Gaia's famous bamboo clutch. We're opting for the brand's bamboo bead mini bag – perfect for heady summer nights out.
Cult Gaia
Cora Mini Bamboo Tote
£115.00£81.00
10 of 16
For Picnic at Hanging Rock vibes, wear with a straw boater hat.
Fashion Union
Midi Dress With Trim
£43.99
11 of 16
In one solid colour, crochet looks so much more grown-up.
ASOS DESIGN
Crochet Square Neck Crop Top
£22.00
12 of 16
A great high street dupe for one of Johanna Ortiz's woven designs.
My Accessories London
Exclusive Woven Straw Shoulder Bag
£25.00
13 of 16
The yellow tone of these Bermuda shorts will pair perfectly with summer's coolest colour trend: olive green.
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Woven Shorts With Belt Detail In Camel
£25.00
14 of 16
Carrie Forbes makes some of the best quality woven sandals. She works with local craftspeople in Morocco and uses traditional weaving techniques.
Carrie Forbes
Ahmed Raffia Sandals
£275.00£192.00
15 of 16
Soft neutrals like this woven dress make planning a capsule holiday wardrobe so much easier.
Zara
Rustic Dress With Ruffle Trim
£25.99
16 of 16
The ideal holiday bag, this will easily hold all your beach essentials.
Topshop
Shake Woven Rope Tote Bag
£27.00£15.00
