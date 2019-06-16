Fashion is having a love affair with all things natural this season. We're already packing linen and lightweight knits for our summer holidays, wearing woven sandals to the beach and dressing in a palette of earthy neutrals, but for SS19 designers are pushing the trend further.
Maybe it's a symptom of our digital dependence and fatigue, or maybe it's thanks to the growing conversation surrounding sustainability in fashion, but this season designers are considering what a tech-free world might look like.
JW Anderson's SS19 collection was a celebration of simplicity and an ode to rustic bohemia. There were lightweight woven dresses and skirts layered with macramé and crochet, exaggerated tassel and patchwork detailing, '70s-esque embroidered bib shirts and peasant-like leather headscarfs. At Sonia Rykiel, knit bags were weighed down by floor-sweeping tassels, 3.1 Phillip Lim offered raw hems and fringed cardigans, and at Fyodor Golan spiderweb knits literally hung by a thread over models' shoulders.
To avoid looking like you've stumbled out of a music festival, pair homespun crochet and macramé pieces with cool, minimal designs, like a white denim midi skirt or wide-leg linen trousers. We also advise sticking to a neutral palette. Not sure you're ready to go all-out arts and crafts? Thanks to Jacquemus and Cult Gaia, accessories in natural materials continue to reign supreme for SS19. Add a pair of woven shoes or a wooden beaded bag to your existing summer wardrobe for a quick update. The high street is full of great affordable dupes – try Mango or Topshop.
Want to incorporate some homespun goodness into your summer wardrobe? Read on for our favourite all-natural pieces.
Did you hear? The bucket hat is back. Opt for a woven design to tick off two trends in one. If this Clyde piece is out of your budget, opt instead for this Free People crochet hat, £32. Your bank account will thank you later.
If you're going to invest in anything this season, make it Bermuda shorts. Wear with a matching blazer and shirt for the office, or pair with a graphic T-shirt and sandals at the weekend.
This top will look great now with a white denim mini skirt, and with jeans and ankle boots in the autumn.
Brighten up any outfit with this woven bucket bag. Wear with clashing colours (blue or green) for maximum impact.
Shrug this on when the sun goes down. Layer over a streamlined outfit that doesn't distract from its texture.
Every fashion girl worth her salt owns Cult Gaia's famous bamboo clutch. We're opting for the brand's bamboo bead mini bag – perfect for heady summer nights out.
For Picnic at Hanging Rock vibes, wear with a straw boater hat.
A great high street dupe for one of Johanna Ortiz's woven designs.
The yellow tone of these Bermuda shorts will pair perfectly with summer's coolest colour trend: olive green.
Carrie Forbes makes some of the best quality woven sandals. She works with local craftspeople in Morocco and uses traditional weaving techniques.
