Since Lockdown, I’ve Stopped Seeing Fitness As A Chore To Be Squeezed Into My Day

However the biggest factor has been the time and mental energy that lockdown has given many people to reconsider how and why they exercise, taking it from a chore to something they can really enjoy. Shayane, 25, began doing a mix of running and yoga for her mental health after being a complete hermit for the first three months of lockdown. "My anxiety became really bad in lockdown, and I stopped leaving the house almost entirely. One evening, I watched the film Brittany Runs a Marathon and felt really moved by it – I recognised some of my own self-destructive habits in the protagonist, but also some of the obsessive tendencies when it's come to exercise. It always had to be 'all perfect, lots of intense fitness classes' or not doing anything at all. I thought I had to be miserable in order to do exercise." Now, running is something she does slowly but consistently to help lift some of the fog of anxiety.